Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support

There was slight decline in the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since Tuesday and he continues to be on ventilator support, the hospital treating him said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," Army Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday in its update.

Mukherjee is being treated for respiratory infection, which he developed at the hospital. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated