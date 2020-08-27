New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

“He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable," the health bulletin stated.

The hospital earlier this month had said there was a decline in the medical condition of Mukherjee as he had developed lung infection.

“He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the bulletin had said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Armhospital in Delhi cantonment area on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for covid-19 before the surgery and his condition has deteriorated since then.

Mukherjee, 84, had served as the 13th president of India between 2012 and 2017. Besides, he held key ministries in the governments led by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.





