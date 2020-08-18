Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital
An art teacher paints on a canvas the face of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, currently hospitalised following a brain surgery, outside his drawing school in Mumbai.

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST PTI

  • There is no change in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee
  • He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable

There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee who continues to be on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Tuesday.

Doctors attending on him said his vital parameters are stable.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is no change in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable," a statement from the hospital said.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

