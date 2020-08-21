NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be treated for lung infection and is on ventilator support, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

“His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable," the hospital statement said a day after it said that the former president was responding to the treatment for lung infection.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 Augustwhere he underwent surgery for a brain clot. He had also tested positive for covid-19, a condition that he had made public on Twitter. After the surgery, he was declared to be in a coma and on ventilator support. His condition had deteriorated early this week after a lung infection but on Thursday, doctors had reported that the 84 year old was responding to treatment.

Mukherjee served as president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in government under three different Congress prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence -- besides shouldering other responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

