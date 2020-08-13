Home >News >India >My father is still alive, tweets Pranab Mukherjee's son after death rumours galore

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been put on ventilator support after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain, is “haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Thursday.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee today morning.

Abhijit's clarification comes amidst consistent rumor-mongering since yesterday on various social media platforms about Pranab Mukherjee's death.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital said Thursday morning.

“With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital stated, “Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator."

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery. The doctors attending him said that his condition had worsened on Tuesday and that he had not shown signs of improvement.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
In an interview to the Bengali channel ABP, Abhijit Mukherjee revealed his true feelings about the women who have been protesting at India Gate, New Delhi, to raise their voices against the depraved attack on a 23-year-old woman and her friend on 16 December. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint<br /> (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Send Abhijit Mukherjee some lipstick, will you?

3 min read . 28 Dec 2012
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: Mint)

Pranab Mukherjee’s health remains critical but stable

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout