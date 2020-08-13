Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been put on ventilator support after undergoing surgery to remove a clot in his brain, is “haemodynamically stable", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Thursday.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee today morning.

Abhijit's clarification comes amidst consistent rumor-mongering since yesterday on various social media platforms about Pranab Mukherjee's death.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital said Thursday morning.

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

“With All Your Prayers, My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital stated, “Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator."

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery. The doctors attending him said that his condition had worsened on Tuesday and that he had not shown signs of improvement.

