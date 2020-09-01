Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

After the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, Mukherjee parted ways with Congress for nearly five years. The reason for his departure from Congress was his ambition—he reportedly wanted to become PM (although he later described it as a “misunderstanding"). The support of the party was with Rajiv Gandhi, and Mukherjee went on to form his own political party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress. He returned only when Gandhi invited him back, finally merging his party with the Congress in 1989.