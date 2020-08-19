Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of improvement, says his son

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition is stable and his vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed today. Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee , Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet. "With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

Abhijit has been regularly updating people about his father's health.

Earlier yesterday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is admitted, had said that there was no change in his health and went on to add that his vital parameters were stable.

According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

