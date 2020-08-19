Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of improvement, says his son
A file photo of Pranab Mukherjee.

Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of improvement, says his son

1 min read . 10:14 AM IST ANI

  • Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet
  • Abhijit has been regularly updating people about his father's health

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition is stable and his vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed today. Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet. "With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition is stable and his vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed today. Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet. "With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Abhijit has been regularly updating people about his father's health.

Earlier yesterday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is admitted, had said that there was no change in his health and went on to add that his vital parameters were stable.

According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated