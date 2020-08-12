The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has remained critical after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains he is hemodynamically stable and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Wednesday.

Sharmishta Mukherjee, the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee posted an emotional message on Twitter on Wednesday morning stating that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

She also recalled that last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country and this year, he is critically ill.

"The former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the Army Hospital (R&R) said in a statement.

In an earlier bulletin today, the hospital said the President "remains critical"

Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

