New Delhi: The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is much better and stable, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed today. He said that his father's vital parameters are stable and he is responding to the treatment.
"Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital. With God's grace & all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted.
Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, on Saturday tweeted an emotional post, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father. “In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind," she tweeted.
On August 10, the former President had also informed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.