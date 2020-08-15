Pranab Mukherjee's daughter shares old pics as his condition remains critical

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Saturday shared some old pictures of the former president taking part in Independence Day celebrations as he "continues to be on ventilatory support", according to a hospital bulletin this morning. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain on ventilatory support on Saturday morning, Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital said, adding that his vitals are stable and being monitored by a team of specialists.

"In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind," Sharmistha tweeted.

"In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," Sharmistha tweeted.

"The condition of Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

The health condition of Mukherjee had also remained unchanged on Friday, according to the Army hospital, which had also said the former President was under intensive care and continues to be on ventilator support.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee, had said yesterday that while his health condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn't worsened. She had said there is a little improvement in his eyes' reaction to light.

Earlier, Sharmistha had refuted rumours about the health of her father.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.