Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorates, in septic shock

NEW DELHI: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee's health deteriorated ovenight, with septic shock setting in due to a lung infection, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday.

The 84-year old was admitted to hospital on 10 August for removal of a clot in the brain. He was operated upon but slipped into a coma.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Honorable Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday (Sunday). He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital statement said.

He had tested positive for covid-19 during his hospitalisation and is also being treated for renal infection.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence.

In his last stint in the government, he also shouldered such as responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

