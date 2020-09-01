Former India's President Pranab Mukherjee's funeral took place today with military honours at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus infection earlier, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday.

He also went through a brain surgery some days back.

In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage. Family, relatives accompanied in PPE kits.

"Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage," Defence Ministry officials told ANI.

All protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs were followed during the funeral, they said.

His son performed his last rites.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

#WATCH Delhi: Former President #PranabMukherjee laid to rest with full military honours.



His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium today, under restrictions for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/VbwzZG1xX9 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for dignitaries and common people to pay respect.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and politicians cutting across party lines paid their last respects to former president Pranab Mukherjee at his residence on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visited the late president's home to condole his death.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI general secretary D Raja and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were also there to pay their respect to a man who had spent more than five decades in public life and was admired as a "consensus builder".

Following COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social social distancing and wearing masks, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Union ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid homage to him.

The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.

