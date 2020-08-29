Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, remains on ventilator support
An art teacher paints on a canvas the face of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, currently hospitalised following a brain surgery, outside his drawing school in Mumbai.

Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, remains on ventilator support

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST ANI

  • Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable
  • He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and while his renal parameters have improved, he is still in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment said here on Saturday.

According to the hospital, Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

The former President was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He also underwent surgery for a brain clot at the Army Hospital on August 10.

