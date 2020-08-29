Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, remains on ventilator support

Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, remains on ventilator support1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
- Pranab Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable
- He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and while his renal parameters have improved, he is still in deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment said here on Saturday.
According to the hospital, Mukherjee is haemodynamically stable.
"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.
The former President was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He also underwent surgery for a brain clot at the Army Hospital on August 10.
