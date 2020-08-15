NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s vital and clinical parameters are stable, but his overall condition remains unchanged, a health bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said Saturday.

Mukherjee, who reportedly suffered a fall, was operated on at the hospital on 10 August to remove a brain clot. He also tested positive for covid-19.

“The condition of Honorable Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the health bulletin said.

Mukherjee was the president of India from 2012 to 2017. As a member of the Congress party, he had also served in the cabinets of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh and handled diverse portfolios including finance, defence and external affairs. He was also deputy chair of the Planning Commission—the former avatar of NITI Aayog.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via