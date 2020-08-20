NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support after surgery to remove a brain clot, has shown a slight improvement in respiratory parameters, a health bulletin said Thursday.

It came a day after the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi said that Mukherjee had developed lung infection.

“The respiratory parameters of Hon’ble Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the health bulletin said.

The 84-year old was admitted to the facility on 10 August and operated on for a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for covid-19, a condition that he had made public on Twitter.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in government under three different Congress prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence -- besides shouldering other responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

