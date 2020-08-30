Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, lung treatment on: Hospital bulletin

NEW DELHI: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee is under treatment for lung infection while in coma, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Mukherjee "continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the medical bulletin said of the 84-year old who was admitted in the facility on 10 August for a clot in the brain.

He was operated upon but slipped into a coma. Subsequently, he developed a renal problem from which he has recovered but continues to be under treatment for the lung infection.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence.

In his last stint in the government, Mukherjee also shouldered such as responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

