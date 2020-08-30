Home >News >India >Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, lung treatment on: Hospital bulletin
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo: Reuters)
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo: Reuters)

Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, lung treatment on: Hospital bulletin

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 12:33 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence

NEW DELHI: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee is under treatment for lung infection while in coma, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Mukherjee "continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the medical bulletin said of the 84-year old who was admitted in the facility on 10 August for a clot in the brain.

He was operated upon but slipped into a coma. Subsequently, he developed a renal problem from which he has recovered but continues to be under treatment for the lung infection.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence.

In his last stint in the government, Mukherjee also shouldered such as responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mukherjee, 84, had served as the 13th president of India between 2012 and 2017. (AFP)

Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma, on ventilator support

1 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout