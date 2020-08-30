Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, lung treatment on: Hospital bulletin
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo: Reuters)

Pranab Mukherjee still in coma, lung treatment on: Hospital bulletin

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence

NEW DELHI: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee is under treatment for lung infection while in coma, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

NEW DELHI: India's former president Pranab Mukherjee is under treatment for lung infection while in coma, a medical bulletin from the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Mukherjee "continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the medical bulletin said of the 84-year old who was admitted in the facility on 10 August for a clot in the brain.

Mukherjee "continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the medical bulletin said of the 84-year old who was admitted in the facility on 10 August for a clot in the brain.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He was operated upon but slipped into a coma. Subsequently, he developed a renal problem from which he has recovered but continues to be under treatment for the lung infection.

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as the president between 2012 and 2017. Prior to that, he served in the government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios -- finance, external affairs and defence.

In his last stint in the government, Mukherjee also shouldered such as responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated