Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested postive for the novel coronavirus . "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Pranab Mukherjee tweeted.

He also urged those who came in contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the tweet read further.

A number of political leaders have been tested COVID positive in recent times. They include Union ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vishvas Sarang, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, B. Sriramulu, Karnataka chief minister, agriculture minister BC Patil and Congress’ leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, and Karti Chidambaram among others.

Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

Meanwhile, India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386. The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases.





