Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15 lakh mark. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386. The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases.