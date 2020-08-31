“Sangma was a senior tribal leader and one of the parties we were reaching out for support to Mukherjee’s candidature was Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) which was naturally in a dilemma. During the campaign period when I was Jharkhand incharge of Congress, Mukherjee called me in the wee hours one night and requested if I could urgently fly to Ranchi. He got the feelers that JMM could support him only if Congress publicly approached them before Sangma did. I met JMM leaders the next day and the rest is history," former union minister Shakeel Ahmad, who worked with Mukherjee in the council of ministers of UPA-1 and in the party for several years, told Mint.