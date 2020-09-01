Pranab Mukherjee: The end of an era

Encyclopaedic is the word that describes him better than any other. As for the history of the Congress party, I doubt if there was an event that he was unaware of and, in more recent times, that he had not participated in, if not steered for the then leader of the party. I saw Pranabda from close as my father’s (Khurshed Alam Khan) senior minister in commerce; the solid back up for Indiraji when the Janata government hounded her; as my minister in the ministry of external affairs; the leader of the group on foreign affairs at Panchmarhi; drafting resolutions at innumerable party gatherings; as one of the top four of the CCS (cabinet committee on security); as WBPCC chief during my stint as general secretary of the All India Congress Committee; as party confidant, we visited late at night to seek support for outstanding issues; for presenting books I had authored to him as President of India and even after he left Rashtrapati Bhawan.