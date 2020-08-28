Pranab Mukherjee under intensive care, continues to be in deep coma

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction, said the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt here on Thursday.

"He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," said Army Hospital.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10.

