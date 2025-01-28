Prank turns deadly! Gujarat man dies after cousin inserts compressor pipe into his private parts

A tragic incident in Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana on Monday resulted in a man's death after a prank involving an air compressor pipe went fatally wrong.

According to the police, a man was killed after his cousin allegedly inserted a compressor pipe in his private parts in jest.

Police said the victim, identified as Prakash, died after his cousin, Alpesh, allegedly inserted a high-pressure air compressor pipe into his private parts as a prank.

The incident occurred when Prakash visited his brother Ghevabha and his cousin Alpesh's workplace. Alpesh reportedly shoved the pipe into Prakash's private parts, causing the body to fill with air, which resulted in vomiting and unconsciousness.

Prakash was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where doctors declared him dead.

The police filed a case based on Ghevabhai’s complaint. Ghevabhai, in his complaint, alleged that Alpesh was aware of the high air pressure in the compressor pipe, and despite knowing it, he inserted it into Prakash’s private parts.

The police are investigating the case.

Mumbai news: Man kills wife and son at home A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and son to death with a nylon rope and hanging their bodies from the ceiling of his house to pass off the incident as a suicide.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused, identified as Shivshankar Dutta, committed the crime because he suspected his wife's fidelity. He allegedly also killed his son as he was witness to the murder.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon after Shivkumar informed police that his wife Pushpa Dutta and her son had hanged themselves in his tenement at a chawl in the Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Police launched the investigation after registering a case of accidental death.

"Police found discrepancies in the sequence of events narrated by Shivshankar. During interrogation, he admitted to killing his wife on suspicion of an extramarital affair. He killed his son in a similar manner because he had witnessed the murder," a police official said, as per a report by news agency PTI.