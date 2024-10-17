’Pranksters, minors behind hoax bomb threats to flights’: Govt mulls no-fly list option against perpetrators

The civil aviation ministry plans to implement strict regulations to address hoax bomb threats against airlines, including placing offenders on a no-fly list. Recent incidents have led to diverted flights, prompting the need for legal amendments and consultations with various agencies.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 10:32 PM IST
'Pranksters, minors behind hoax bomb threats to flights': Govt mulls no-fly list option against perpetrators
’Pranksters, minors behind hoax bomb threats to flights’: Govt mulls no-fly list option against perpetrators(Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

The civil aviation ministry is mulling strict sanctions against perpetrators after a barrage of hoax bomb threats disrupted flights this week. At least 25 flights operated by various Indian airlines — including some travelling to foreign destinations — received bomb threats during a span of four days.

“Action is being taken on this. We can't comment on any kind of a conspiracy but from whatever little bit we know these calls are coming from some minors and pranksters. These are all minor and isolated incidents. There is no kind of conspiracy that we can comment on,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured on Thursday.

The top official said efforts were underway to tackle the newly emerged threat.

“We are talking to the airlines, security agencies, within the ministry also. Consultations are going on,” he added.

Also Read | Now, SpiceJet gets bomb scare, Delhi Police launches probe into hoax threats

Current aviation regulations do not have any specific provisions to deal with cases wherein a bomb threat has come from outside sources such as social media. Officials indicated that the Ministry is now looking to amend existing rules — including those related to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

One of the sanctions that are being considered by officials is the placement of individuals making hoax bomb threats on the airlines' no-fly list. The official also said legal opinions are being sought with respect to making the changes in the rules.

Also Read | Patna, Coimbatore, 39 other airports received bomb threat emails; all hoax

The remarks came less than a day after the Mumbai Police detained a 17-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh in connection with bomb hoax threats posted on social media targeting three flights on October 14. Officials said that prima facie a financial dispute with a shopkeeper prompted the boy to create a social media account on X and post these tweets.

Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two to Muscat and Jeddah, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours as the planes were moved to isolation bays for security checks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Pranksters, minors behind hoax bomb threats to flights’: Govt mulls no-fly list option against perpetrators

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.05
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.75 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.35
    03:58 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-1.87%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.50
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -8.35 (-2.38%)

    Tata Power share price

    450.05
    03:41 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,699.55
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    39.6 (2.39%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    339.20
    03:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    1.9 (0.56%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,860.80
    03:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    25.55 (0.53%)

    EPL share price

    267.80
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,905.30
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -125.7 (-6.19%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.10
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.7 (-5.99%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,039.00
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -65.25 (-5.91%)

    Havells India share price

    1,826.35
    03:53 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -113.2 (-5.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,080.30
    03:59 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    169.6 (5.83%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    214.50
    03:29 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    10.45 (5.12%)

    HEG share price

    2,570.80
    03:44 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    90.65 (3.66%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.10
    03:48 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.6 (3.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.