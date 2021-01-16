OPEN APP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi. (PTI)

'Prarambh': PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 12:32 PM IST Staff Writer

Today is the second and final day of the summit that aims to reimagine the importance of collaboration between countries to further startup ecosystems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address "Prarambh: Startup India International Summit" on Saturday at 5 pm where he will interact with startups via video conferencing.

The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16.

Today is the second and final day of the summit that aims to reimagine the importance of collaboration between countries to further startup ecosystems.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the first day of the event yesterday brought some of the world's leading minds on one platform and enabled government and international organizations to share their views to ignite the minds of young innovators and entrepreneurs.

The summit was yesterday inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Over 1,20,000 registrations were seen on the first day and witnessed the participation of renowned stakeholders from startup communities who engaged in multilateral discussions and showcased the best of their innovations.

A closed-door roundtable was also hosted with emphasis on internationalization for startups and mobilizing global capital for Indian startups while promoting ease of doing business for global venture funds.

