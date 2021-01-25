Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Prasad bats for EVM, says it's a tool to empower ordinary Indians
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad bats for EVM, says it's a tool to empower ordinary Indians

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST PTI

'Digital empowerment through EVMs and other electronic instruments' needed to be reflected on objectively and impartially, the union Law Minister said

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday defended the Electronic Voting Machine, describing it as an instrument designed to empower the ordinary Indian.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday defended the Electronic Voting Machine, describing it as an instrument designed to empower the ordinary Indian.

Addressing the 11th National Voters' Day event here, he said, "We can have difference of opinion on the use of electronic voting machine. But can we deny that the EVM is an instrument which has given power to nearly all the political formations of India in different parts, in varying degree."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Icra warns against fiscal tightening, projects 5% fiscal deficit for FY22

2 min read . 06:41 PM IST

Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates sero-survey

2 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Dubai restaurants offer discounts for diners who have received Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Indiabulls Real Estate expects net surplus of nearly 11,400 cr from housing projects

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST

Addressing the 11th National Voters' Day event here, he said, "We can have difference of opinion on the use of electronic voting machine. But can we deny that the EVM is an instrument which has given power to nearly all the political formations of India in different parts, in varying degree."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Budget 2021: Icra warns against fiscal tightening, projects 5% fiscal deficit for FY22

2 min read . 06:41 PM IST

Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates sero-survey

2 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Dubai restaurants offer discounts for diners who have received Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Indiabulls Real Estate expects net surplus of nearly 11,400 cr from housing projects

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Opposition leaders including Jairam Ramesh of Congress and Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress were present when Prasad made these remarks.

Some parties have on multiple occasions questioned the reliability of the EVMs. The Election Commission has all along maintained that the machines are tamper-proof.

While the law minister, leaders from some political parties and the Election Commission top brass were present at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the gathering through video conference.

The minister said the days of booth capturing are a thing of the past for which his home state of Bihar was notorious.

He said this "digital empowerment through EVMs and other electronic instruments" needed to be reflected on objectively and impartially.

He said while politicians are committed to their respective parties, their fundamental commitment remains towards the country and success of democracy.

"Any instrument designed to empower ordinary Indians must be welcomed. We swept all Lok Sabha (seats) in Delhi, we lost Vidhan Sabha (assembly polls) in Delhi -- same EVMs. Let us acknowledge it, let us respect it. And once this happens, there will be a greater equality in the country," he said.

He said technology is a great enabler and it not only empowers but also facilitates.

One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one paper trail machine make an EVM.

The minster also said that an ordinary Indian knows he can unseat any political party or leader howsoever popular. "If you perform, you are rewarded. The conventional concept of anti-incumbency is giving way to the concept of performance," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.