Prasar Bharati appoints four new part-time members

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has appointed four new part-time members to its board. The names include BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, music composer Salim Merchant, Dainik Jagran editor-in-chief Sanjay Gupta and media professional Alok Agrawal.

Nine of the 13 positions on the Prasar Bharati board had been vacant for the past few months. Senior journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon is the only former member of the board who has made it to the new one.

Shaina NC, also a fashion designer, politician, and social worker, entered politics in 2004 when she joined the BJP where she holds the positions of national spokesperson, member of the national executive council, and treasurer of the party’s Maharashtra unit. NC is also involved in social work through her charity fashion shows and two NGOs, I Love Mumbai and Giants International.

Merchant, of composer duo Salim-Sulaiman is known for Bollywood albums such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Chak De India, Kurbaan, Fashion and others.

Gupta has been associated with the Jagran group for over two decades and was also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party for six years.

Senior journalist Agrawal has been associated with organisations such as Zee News and Reliance Industries Ltd.

