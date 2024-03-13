Prasar Bharati launches news sharing platform PB-SHABD. Details here

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday launched a news-sharing service to provide daily news feeds in audio, video, text, photographs and other formats to media organisations

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur indicated that PB-SHABD service would be offered free of cost for the first year as an introductory offer to news organisations registered with the ministry.

The PB-SHABD service will provide news stories in all major Indian languages across fifty categories, the minister said, adding that the news organizations will be provided with clean feed and will not have to carry the logo of Doordarshan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will revolutionize the news industry and will massively support the smaller news organizations that do not have the benefit of an extensive network for content gathering, the minister added.

The minister also launched revamped websites of DD News and Akashvani News, and a new-look NewsonAIR mobile app.

"Over the years, Prasar Bharati has cultivated an elaborate network of news gathering as well as news delivery to every corner of the country in every regional language. We now intend to share this accurate and meaningful content with the rest of the print and electronic media industry of India," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The app will have many new features like Personalized news feeds, push notifications for breaking news, multimedia content integration, offline reading capability, live streaming for real-time coverage, easy social media sharing, location-based news delivery, bookmarking for saving articles and powerful search functionality.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju said the portal will create a lot of synergy and will be beneficial in dissemination of meaningful news content across the country.

