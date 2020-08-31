'Watershed moment for freedom of speech': Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, which he said he 'gratefully' accepts.

Bhushan said his lawyer Rajiv Dhavan gave him the Re 1 meant to be paid as fine.

"My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted," said Bhushan on Twitter.

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgement today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

Later at a press conference at Delhi Press Club, Bhushan said his tweets were not intended to disrespect Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India and that the Monday's verdict is a "watershed moment for freedom of speech"

"My tweets were not intended to disrespect Supreme Court but were meant to express my anguish at what I felt was deviation from its sterling record. This is a watershed moment for freedom of speech and seems to have encouraged many people to speak out against injustices," the activist lawyer said.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Bhushan to deposit the fine by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

Freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected, said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari.

The verdict said not only the bench had persuaded Bhushan to express regret but Attorney General K K Venugopal had also opined that it was in the fitness of thing that the contemnor should express regret.

The bench also noted that the statements of Bhushan submitted in the court were released to the media before they were taken on record.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had orally observed that the sentence, if any, will not be enforced against Bhushan till the decision is taken on his plea seeking review of the judgement convicting him in the contempt case.

On August 14, the apex court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.

Bhushan in his statement had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for the tweets, saying what he had expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

On August 25, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan had urged the top court to show "judicial statesmanship" and not make Bhushan a "martyr" by punishing him for contempt over the tweets, after the activist-lawyer rejected fresh suggestions from the court for an apology.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via