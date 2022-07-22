Prashant Jain quits as HDFC MF’s CIO

Known for his contrarian bets, not all of which worked always, Jain has spent more than three decades in the fund management industry. A believer in the ‘value style’ of investing, he began his career with SBI Caps in 1991. He later moved to 20th Century Mutual Fund, which was taken over by Zurich India Mutual Fund, only to be acquired by HDFC Mutual Fund in 2003.

