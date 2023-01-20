After dedicating more than two decades of his life to the organisation, a Microsoft employee from India was let go. Prashant Kamani revealed the news of his dismissal on LinkedIn. He expressed how hard it had hurt him and how grateful he was to the organisation for the chances it had given him over 21 years.

“I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else. Microsoft was my first job after college, and I still remember coming over to a foreign land all nervous and excited, wondering what life has in store for me," Kamani wrote.

He claims it's been incredibly meaningful and enjoyable after working for Microsoft for more than 21 years in a variety of jobs and organisations. As a result, he developed and learned a great deal. He was able to make the most of the numerous possibilities Microsoft provided for him to study and develop his talents. He accumulated a plethora of expertise over his career, which is genuinely unquantifiable and cannot be expressed in terms of years, he said. He also said he was sincerely grateful to Microsoft for all of it.

Kamani is most appreciative of the connections he's made with the people he's worked with throughout the years. People who are really clever and intelligent were all around him. That is the entry fee for any business like Microsoft, he mentions as he appreciates them because he gained a lot of knowledge from them.

“Most folks carried themselves with grace and humility, curious to hear other people’s ideas, and truly embracing a growth mindset, irrespective of where they were in the organizational ranks. Many have invited me into their personal lives, and allowed me to share mine with them. Through the good times and the challenging times, they have stuck by me, and have truly become my extended family," Kamani wrote on LinkedIn.

Kamani wrote that his colleagues at Microsoft had taught him “important life lessons, how to look for the goodness in others, how to lead with grace, how to be a better human being". He expressed his gratitude to everyone who had a significant impact on him; for which he will always be appreciative.

Most significantly, Kamani is appreciative of his family. Despite the fact that he wasn't always there for them, they did support him all the time. Although he is aware that they were also deeply affected by the news of his dismissal, they are remaining steadfast and supporting him through this. “THANK YOU for being my pillar of support," he wrote.

Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its staff, and is joining other IT firms in curtailing their pandemic-era expansions. The company earlier said in a regulatory filing that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities."

