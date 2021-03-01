Subscribe
Home >News >India >Prashant Kishor joins as principal advisor to Punjab CM
Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor joins as principal advisor to Punjab CM

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST Edited By Jahnavi Nidumolu

  • Amarinder Singh said in a tweet that he is looking forward to working together with Kishor for the betterment of the people of Punjab
  • Kishor was the brain behind Punjab Congress programmes like 'Coffee with Captain' and 'Punjab Da Captain' to drum up support for the party

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Monday that political strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as the principal advisor.

Singh said in a tweet that he is looking forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!," he said in the tweet.

The government of Punjab has further confirmed the appointment and said that the Punjab cabinet has cleared Kishor's appointment as principal advisor to the chief minister.

"PunjabCabinet clears the appointment of Shri @PrashantKishor as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister," it said in a tweet.

Kishor is appointed to Amarinder Singh in the rank and status of a cabinet minister, Punjab government said in a statement. His term of appointment is in line with the tenure of Singh as the CM of the state.

He was the brain behind Punjab Congress programmes like “Coffee with Captain" and “Punjab Da Captain" to drum up support for the party.

Prashant Kishor is currently the election strategist for the Trinamool Congress and the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. The election strategist, was roped in by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi's campaign for prime ministership in the 2014 General Election.

Earlier in February, polling for 117 local bodies including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats took place in Punjab.

These local body elections came in the backdrop of the long-drawn farmers' protest against the three contentious laws passed by the BJP-led central government in September last year.

With inputs from PTI

