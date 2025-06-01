Prashant Kishor slams Modi govt's ‘ceasefire’ with Pakistan: ‘Can’t achieve anything by distributing sindoor boxes'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government's decision to agree to a cessation of hostilities with Pakistan after four days of military action post Operation Sindoor last month. The political strategist-turned-politician suggested that by halting action India may have been a missed opportunity for the Indian Army to push its advantage further.

Kishor said, going by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, Pakistan wanted the the cessation, indicating that neighboring country was under pressure and fearful of defeat.

"I'm thinking, if Pakistan wanted a ceasefire, as our Foreign Minister is saying, that means our army was doing a good job, we were defeating Pakistan. It must have been out of fear that Pakistan wanted a ceasefire. So if Pakistan wanted a ceasefire, why did we agree to it? The Army should have let it go on for two more days," Kishor said during a press conference in East Champaran on Saturday.

Kishor priased Jaishankar calling him “very educated and sensible.” "Regarding the issue of the ceasefire, our country's EAM Jaishankar is a very educated and sensible person. I have great respect for him. I read his statement where he said the ceasefire was done at Pakistan's initiative," he added.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attackthat killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on 8, 9 and 10 May. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damages to a number of key Pakistani military installations including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May. Kishor said the situation on the ground suggested that India's military was in control.

'We had them on the back foot' "That's exactly what our army personnel are saying, what the citizens of this country are saying, that during the fight, we had them on the back foot, sirens were going off, people were hiding, Pakistan was on the defensive, begging for a ceasefire."

Kishor was referring to Jaishankar's comments in which he had said that it was the militaries of the two nations that negotiated directly and resolved the conflict through agreement and understanding for a cessation of fire and military action.

“Then why did you halt the action? It should have continued for a few more days. And if you did go for a ceasefire, why mislead the public? It’s clear that what he’s saying is wrong… You can’t achieve anything by simply distributing boxes of sindoor (vermillion) after that,” he said

Kishor also challenged claims made by foreign leaders about who led peace efforts.

"Although, Trump said something else, that he did it and that he deserve da Nobel Peace Prize, from brekenring peace. But why should we believe what Trump said? We will believe our own Foreign Minister," Kishor said.

On May 23, days after United States President Donald Trump claimed that he played a role in settling the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar reiterated that it was the militaries of the two nations that negotiated directly.

Kishor's statement comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly election to be held in October-November this year wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. Kishor's party Jan Suraaj is contesting first Bihar assembly election this year.