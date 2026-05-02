Prasoon Joshi appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati by Centre: ‘His words carry the fragrance of our soil’

Famous lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi has been appointed the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said in a press release. Prasoon Joshi will now lead the Prasar Bharati Board. He is known for his work across films, advertising and public messaging, and has been part of many popular campaigns and songs.

“Known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, he has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives. His body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country,” the ministry said.

Speaking on his appointment as Prasar Bharti Chairman, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India."

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“His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead,” he said.

About Prasoon Joshi Before this appointment as the Prasar Bharti Chairman, Prasoon Joshi served as Chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017. At CBFC, Joshi contributed to strengthening film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry, the ministry said.

“His tenure at CBFC reflected a balanced approach towards creative expression and regulatory responsibility. Earlier, he had also served as CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). He is also one of the Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016,” he said.

“With his extensive experience in creative industries and public communication, Shri Joshi is expected to bring a unique perspective to the leadership of Prasar Bharati at a time when public broadcasting is navigating rapid technological transformation and evolving audience expectations.”

About Prasar Bharati Established under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, and operational since 1997, Prasar Bharati is India’s statutory autonomous public service broadcaster.

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Prasar Bharati has also launched Waves OTT platform for strengthening free-to-air OTT services in the spirit of public broad casting.