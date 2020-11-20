Pratapgarh road accident: 6 kids among 14 of wedding party killed in Uttar Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 08:29 AM IST
Fourteen people, including six kids, were killed in a road accident after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village late on Thursday.
The accident took place at around 11.45 pm under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.
All victims who died were reportedly part of a marriage party and were returning from Nababganj.
Visuals from the road accident shows a crumpled Mahindra Bolero being pulled out from the back of the truck.
The kids who were killed in the crash were all aged between 7 and 15, according to reports. The eight other victims were all men aged between 20 and 60.
CM Adityanath expresses grief
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Pratapgarh.
“The CM has directed officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims: CM's Office Fourteen persons including six children died in the incident," news agency ANI quoted the UP CM as saying.
