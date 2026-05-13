Prateek Yadav News LIVE: ‘Extremely saddening,’ says Akhilesh Yadav on step-brother's death

Prateek Yadav News LIVE Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav's step brother Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow's Civil Hospital on Wednesday, 13 May. According to the media reports, Prateek Yadav was rushed to the Lucknow hospital after he fell ill. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. The exact cause of his death is not know yet. Track LIVE News Updates here.
Prateek Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife Aparna Yadav has been active politically. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi. In 2022, she joined the BJP and was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission in 2024.
On the demise of his step brother Prateek Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, "I have known him since childhood. He is no longer amongst us; it is a matter of great sorrow. Right from his childhood, he was very conscious of his health, his physical well-being and he aspired to move forward in life and make a meaningful contribution.
"Naturally, we will proceed in accordance with the law, whatever legal provisions dictate, and whatever the family members request, we will abide by that. I met him approximately two months ago. Even at that time, I had advised him to take care of his health and to focus on expanding his business. Sometimes losses incurred in business can cause people to become deeply distressed. He is no longer with us; we will pursue whatever legal avenues are available to us."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of hos step brother Prateek Yadav. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, “The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul.”
The Samajwadi Party chief had visited Prateek around 10 days ago at the Medanta hospital, where he was admitted due to a health issue, news agency PTI reported.
In a post on social medi platform X, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The sudden demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji — son of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Padma Vibhushan late Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji, and husband of Aparna Yadav Ji, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute.
My condolences are with the bereaved family."
Prateek Yadav News LIVE | The younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and step brother of Akhilesh Yadav died on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day but declared dead at the hospital, news agency PTI reported.
Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.
Prateek Yadav News LIVE: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav-Sadhna Singh's son, has passed away. He was rushed to a Lucknow hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Stay tuned for LIVE news updates.
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