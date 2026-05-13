Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday, 13 May.

Prateek, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital, news agency PTI said.

Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics despite hailing from one of the most prominent political families of Uttar Pradesh.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the cause of Prateek Yadav's death? ⌵ Prateek Yadav was brought to the hospital in critical condition and declared dead shortly after. While the exact cause of death is pending an autopsy, hospital sources suggested the possibility of death due to consuming poison. 2 When and where did Prateek Yadav pass away? ⌵ Prateek Yadav passed away on Wednesday, May 13th, at the civil hospital in Lucknow. He was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of the day after suddenly falling ill. 3 Who was Prateek Yadav? ⌵ Prateek Yadav was the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav. He was a fitness enthusiast who owned a gym and was involved in animal welfare, but stayed away from active politics. 4 What was Prateek Yadav's connection to Aparna Bisht Yadav? ⌵ Prateek Yadav was married to Aparna Bisht Yadav, who is a BJP leader and the vice chairperson of the State Women Commission. They have a daughter together. 5 Did Prateek Yadav have any prior health concerns or disputes? ⌵ Prateek Yadav had publicly accused his wife of ruining family ties in January, though they later announced a mutual reconciliation. He was known to be a fitness enthusiast.

Prateek's wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairperson of the State Women Commission. "The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!" the Samajwadi Party said in a brief post on X.

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Prateek was the son of Malayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Reports from Lucknow said a group of youth rushed Prateek to the hospital around 5.20 am, and he was officially declared dead around 5.55 am.

“When the doctors reached there his condition was critical. Despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declarde dead at 5.55 am,” Civil Hospital director GP Gupta told reporters in Lucknow.

A panel of doctors is due to perform an autopsy. Hospital sources told LiveMint while the exact cause would be ascertained only after autopsy is done, there were chances of his death due to consuming poison. There is no official word on this year.

Marital discord? On January 19 this year, Prateek openly accused his wife, Aparna Bisht, of ruining his family ties and said he would seek a divorce from her at the earliest.

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In a lengthy post on his Instagram account (iamprateekyadav), the late politician's son described Aparna Yadav as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being "self-centred" and “driven by fame and influence.”

However, on January 28, he announced reconciliation with his wife.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Prateek said, "On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife Aparna, following which I made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us."

He also posted a caption in the video: "Haters, go to hell." In another post, he posted a video with Aparna.

Who was Prateek Yadav? Prateek Yadav stayed away from politics all his wife. His wife Aparna Yadav, daughter of a senior journalist from Lucknow had, is however a BJP leader. had multiple gyms and health centres.

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Prateek owned a gym in Lucknow under the name “Iron Core Fit” and was known in local business circles for his interest in fitness entrepreneurship.

He was also actively involved in animal welfare and ran an organisation named “Jeev Ashray”, which worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding and care of stray dogs.

The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul.

Prateek married Aparna Bisht in 2011, and the couple has a daughter together.

Prateek Yadav was earlier in news after he joined a rally, supporting street dogs while urging Supreme Court to “not make any inhumane decisions”, from the Taj Hotel to 1090 Chauraha. He also appealed to the people to support and empower animal birth control programs and organisations.

(With agency inputs)