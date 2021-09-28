Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji gets global education recognition

"[Banerji] is awarded the 2021 Yidan Prize for Education Development for her work in improving learning outcomes. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) assessment approach, pioneered by Dr Banerji and her team in India, revealed literacy and numeracy gaps among children who had already spent several years at school. To close these gaps, her team’s ‘Teaching at the Right Level’ (TaRL) programme works with schools and local communities to provide basic reading and arithmetic skills, ensuring no children are left behind. This systematic, replicable model reaches millions of children annually across the country and is spreading around the globe," the Yidan foundation said.