The 36-year old designer allegedly died by suicide and attributed her death to ‘loneliness’ and ‘stress’. In the note Garimella left behind, she said that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
HYDERABAD :Prathyusha Garimella, a top fashion designer, was found dead in her boutique studio in Banjara Hills.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HYDERABAD :Prathyusha Garimella, a top fashion designer, was found dead in her boutique studio in Banjara Hills.
The 36-year old designer allegedly died by suicide and attributed her death to ‘loneliness’ and ‘stress’. In the note Garimella left behind, she said that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore.
The 36-year old designer allegedly died by suicide and attributed her death to ‘loneliness’ and ‘stress’. In the note Garimella left behind, she said that she did not want to become a burden on her parents anymore.
Garimella was found motionless in the washroom by her family members on Saturday afternoon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Garimella was found motionless in the washroom by her family members on Saturday afternoon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Garimella had her own boutique by the name 'Prathyusha Garimella' which she started in 2013. Her clientele included famous celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood. Prathyusha had recently designed outfits for Keerthy Suresh.
Garimella had her own boutique by the name 'Prathyusha Garimella' which she started in 2013. Her clientele included famous celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood. Prathyusha had recently designed outfits for Keerthy Suresh.
Garimella had also created designs for Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan and Neha Dhupia among others.
Garimella had also created designs for Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan and Neha Dhupia among others.
The Hyderabad police said that preliminary investigation suggests she had died by suicide, by inhaling poisonous chemicals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Hyderabad police said that preliminary investigation suggests she had died by suicide, by inhaling poisonous chemicals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Police suspects the chemical is carbon monoxide and has sent the same for forensic examination.
Police suspects the chemical is carbon monoxide and has sent the same for forensic examination.
The police also informed about the chain of events that led to her death. Garimella left her residence on 10 June, claiming that she would stay at her friend's house and return on 11 June.
However, when Prathyusha's father tried to contact her over phone on Saturday morning, there was no response. At around noon on Saturday, the victim's father received a call from the watchman of the boutique stating she was not responding to the door bell, the complaint said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, when Prathyusha's father tried to contact her over phone on Saturday morning, there was no response. At around noon on Saturday, the victim's father received a call from the watchman of the boutique stating she was not responding to the door bell, the complaint said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Her father rushed to the boutique and found that the door was locked from inside. He then got it forcefully opened and found his daughter dead with a note in her hand. A police team visited the scene and conducted inquiry.
Her father rushed to the boutique and found that the door was locked from inside. He then got it forcefully opened and found his daughter dead with a note in her hand. A police team visited the scene and conducted inquiry.
In a tweet, Telugu film star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela said, " My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/ Pissed / Sad. She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace".
In a tweet, Telugu film star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela said, " My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/ Pissed / Sad. She had the best of everything, career, friends & family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace".