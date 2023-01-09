Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi to attend three-day convention in Indore2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:26 AM IST
'Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow,' PM Modi tweeted.
'Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow,' PM Modi tweeted.
On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indore to take part in the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. After a four-year hiatus, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.