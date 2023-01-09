On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indore to take part in the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. After a four-year hiatus, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised live for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Looking forward to being in the vibrant city of Indore tomorrow, 9th January to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is a great opportunity to deepen the connect with our diaspora, which has distinguished itself globally," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The event offers a venue for the government to interact with Indians living abroad and promote communication and idea exchange among the diaspora. The convention's theme for this year is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

The Pravasi Bharatiya Convention has more than 3,500 registered attendees from the Indian diaspora in 70 different nations. The convention will feature five topical plenary sessions with panel discussions, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a news release.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday lauded India's youth for "connecting India to the world" at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the EAM said, "Whether it is the startup of technology, the younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world. Our endeavour is to maximise our support for the diaspora. We aim to focus on the redressal of grievances through online mechanisms. I am confident that Indian youth at home and abroad will propel the growth of this country to greater heights. We strive to create a better workplace and non-discriminatory approach."

Saying that India has the largest diaspora in the world, Jaishankar added, "What's unique about us is the intensity of bonding among us in the community abroad. This is an era where we're increasingly confident about our prospects and seek to connect with the international community."

He said that the country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is "what brings us here".

"This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as a result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely it is connected," he added.

(With ANI inputs)