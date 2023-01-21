PFI formed 'Service Teams', 'Killer Squads' to spread terror: NIA in a charge sheet against 20 members3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The revelations were made pertaining to the killing of BJP's Yuva Morcha district committee member Praveen Nettaru on 26 July 26 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet told a special court in Bengaluru that with an agenda of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047, the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) have formed secret teams called 'Service Teams' or 'Killer Squads' to carry out killings of its 'perceived enemies' and targets.
