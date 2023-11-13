‘Pray to god, oxygen supplied through debris’: Rescue operation underway to save 40 workers in Uttarkashi tunnel
Rescue efforts are underway to save 40 workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel that collapsed in Uttarkashi district. Oxygen is being supplied to the trapped workers, but more rubble is falling as rescuers try to remove the obstruction.
Rescue efforts are currently underway to save 40 workers after 200 metres of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed on Sunday. The tunnel had collapsed early on Sunday after a group of workers were going while their replacements were coming in.
