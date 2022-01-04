Top infectious diseases expert thinks Covid will end in ‘MANY’ years. Here’s why

Dr Younus said a similar pattern of Omicron has been shown in various studies. The data shows acute respiratory symptoms among 31 per cent of Omicron patients as compared to 91 per cent of Delta patients analysed in the study, he said. Duration of hospitalisation was reduced to three days in case of patients infected with Omicron, as compared to seven days among Delta patients, the expert said. Among the Delta patients, 69 per cent required hospitalisations, while it was 41 per cent in the case of Omicron, he added.