Prayagraj: ₹5 crore cash found in drums during raid; accused bought 22 bighas after pandemic, tax officials get involved

Police have recovered three drums containing cash from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. The drums were buried underground in the village of Baraipur Ramnagar, according to PTI. According to Bhaskar English, the cash exceeded ₹5 crore and included bundles of ₹500 notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ganganagar, Sonam Kumar, shared details about the recovery. He identified the property as the house of Rajesh Yadav and Rakesh Yadav.

Police received information about suspected stolen money buried at the property, PTI reported. Teams reached the village and recovered the drums under the supervision of senior officers.

The Assistant Commissioners of Police from Soraon and Phulpur supervised the recovery, according to PTI. DCP Kumar said the operation was recorded on video. Police sealed the drums and deposited them in the police storeroom.

Income Tax Department officials arrived on Thursday evening to count the money and establish the amount. Kumar said cash recoveries were possible.

The suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Tax officials would also question them about the source of the money.

Bhaskar English reported that four people were detained. It identified Rakesh Yadav by the alias Mahakal and named his brother, Bablu, among those detained.

Police disconnected the village's electricity supply before starting the search. Its report said officers reached the house on Wednesday around 6 PM.

The search continued for about four and a half hours, ending around 10.30 PM. Officers found three blue drums containing cash bundles wrapped in cloth, the report said.

Police sealed the house and placed security tape around nearby land and Rakesh's garden. More than 40 police personnel were deployed around the property.

Post-pandemic gold rush Villagers told Bhaskar English that Rakesh had earlier worked at a jewellery trader's house in Pune. They said that he had returned during the COVID-19 pandemic and later purchased substantial property.

Their claims included the purchase of 22 bighas of land worth more than ₹10 crore. They also claimed that he had spent around ₹1 crore building a house.

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Villagers mentioned two tractors, a DJ system, a pickup vehicle and a building materials business. These accounts remain villagers' claims about his purchases.

Bhaskar English also reported a recent dispute between Rakesh and neighbours, followed by an FIR. A visiting sub-inspector later argued with Rakesh during inquiries, the report said.

Further police inquiries brought attention to allegations of hidden cash.