Prayagraj: ₹5 crore cash found in drums during raid; accused bought 22 bighas after pandemic, tax officials get involved

Police have recovered three drums containing cash from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. The drums were buried underground in the village of Baraipur Ramnagar, according to PTI. According to Bhaskar English, the cash exceeded ₹5 crore and included bundles of ₹500 notes.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police in Ganganagar, Sonam Kumar, shared details about the recovery. He identified the property as the house of Rajesh Yadav and Rakesh Yadav.

Police received information about suspected stolen money buried at the property, PTI reported. Teams reached the village and recovered the drums under the supervision of senior officers.

The Assistant Commissioners of Police from Soraon and Phulpur supervised the recovery, according to PTI. DCP Kumar said the operation was recorded on video. Police sealed the drums and deposited them in the police storeroom.

Income Tax Department officials arrived on Thursday evening to count the money and establish the amount. Kumar said cash recoveries were possible.

The suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Tax officials would also question them about the source of the money.

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Bhaskar English reported that four people were detained. It identified Rakesh Yadav by the alias Mahakal and named his brother, Bablu, among those detained.

Police disconnected the village's electricity supply before starting the search. Its report said officers reached the house on Wednesday around 6 PM.

The search continued for about four and a half hours, ending around 10.30 PM. Officers found three blue drums containing cash bundles wrapped in cloth, the report said.

Police sealed the house and placed security tape around nearby land and Rakesh's garden. More than 40 police personnel were deployed around the property.

Post-pandemic gold rush Villagers told Bhaskar English that Rakesh had earlier worked at a jewellery trader's house in Pune. They said that he had returned during the COVID-19 pandemic and later purchased substantial property.

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Their claims included the purchase of 22 bighas of land worth more than ₹10 crore. They also claimed that he had spent around ₹1 crore building a house.

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Villagers mentioned two tractors, a DJ system, a pickup vehicle and a building materials business. These accounts remain villagers' claims about his purchases.

Bhaskar English also reported a recent dispute between Rakesh and neighbours, followed by an FIR. A visiting sub-inspector later argued with Rakesh during inquiries, the report said.

Further police inquiries brought attention to allegations of hidden cash.

“Police have been deployed around Rakesh’s house. Crores of rupees were recovered from three drums buried underground,” Kumar added.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.