Prayagraj flood: High alert in coastal areas, swelling Ganga-Yamuna may breach danger threshold2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
The flood situation in Prayagraj seems to be worsening as the water level in Ganga-Yamuna is rising quickly.
The flood situation in Prayagraj seems to be worsening as water from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi NCR is raising the Yamuna's water level quickly. These states' dams and barrages are releasing about 20.5 lakh cubic seconds of water each second into the Yamuna.
From various dams and barrages in Uttarakhand, six lakh cusecs of water are entering the Ganga. With this, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj can breach the danger threshold. The district administration has issued a high alert for the coastal areas. The city's bunds and embankments are now under more surveillance.
Six lakh cusecs of water per second are being released into the Ganga from the Haridwar and Kanpur barrages as well as the Narora dam as a result of the severe rainfall in Uttarakhand. As a result, both rivers are swollen.
Water is being released from the Ken River at a rate of 3.5 lakh cusecs, the Betwa River at a rate of 40,000 cusecs through the Matatila Dam, the Chambal River at a rate of 9 lakh cusecs through the Dholpur Dam, and the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar at a rate of 40,000 cusecs. In Prayagraj, the impact of this water is beginning to be felt broadly as of Wednesday. As a result, the Yamuna's water level is rising quickly.
The district administration in the coastal districts has issued a high alert due to the potential for flooding. Additionally, 15 flood relief camps along the rivers have been operationalized. In coastal areas, where boats and steamers have already been put in some locations, up to 98 flood relief posts have also been established.
According to some media accounts, the water level rose so high up to the cremation site that there was no longer any room for burning dead bodies, and as a result, they were being burned on the roads leading up to the ghat.
In Prayagraj, it is anticipated that the Ganga and Yamuna rivers may breach the danger threshold. The district administration is making provisions for the coastal regions. The process of moving flood victims to flood relief camps has begun.
