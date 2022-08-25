Water is being released from the Ken River at a rate of 3.5 lakh cusecs, the Betwa River at a rate of 40,000 cusecs through the Matatila Dam, the Chambal River at a rate of 9 lakh cusecs through the Dholpur Dam, and the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar at a rate of 40,000 cusecs. In Prayagraj, the impact of this water is beginning to be felt broadly as of Wednesday. As a result, the Yamuna's water level is rising quickly.

