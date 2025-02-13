Mahakumbh 2025: After the Ambanis, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi visited Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 13.
“...We have come here to thank god...We want to thank the government of India, especially the government of Uttar Pradesh, their administration, and every officer present here for making such good preparations. It feels very proud that today, the world's biggest festival, is being celebrated in such a beautiful way in our country,” the actor was quoted as saying by ANI.
The Mahakumbh, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in India, began on January 12 at Prayagraj, and would conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri.
Vivek Oberoi had also visited Mahakumbh with his family in 2013.
Apart from some unique moments such as the viral IIT Baba Abhey Singh, garland seller Mona Lisa, this year's Mahakumbh also saw a host of celebrities attending the fair to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
Actors Vidyut Jamwal, and Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for his iconic role in Mirzapur, also visited the Mahakumbh mela.
The Mirzapur star expressed a sense of spiritual fulfillment after the experience, saying, “Sangam main nahaane ka ichcha tha, woh poora hogaya,” meaning he felt truly satisfied and purified after bathing in the sacred waters. While speaking to ANI, the actor shared how deeply moved he was by the holy ritual, describing it as a moment of inner peace and reflection. He highlighted the profound significance of the Mahakumbh for devotees.
Earlier, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Anupam Kher had also visited the Mahakumbh.
It is not just the Indian celebrities and Bollywood icons, the Mahakumbh 2025 also drew international icons such as Coldplay front man Chris Martin, and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Steve Job's widow Laurene Powell.
Coldplay front man Chris Martin, and Dakota Johnson had also visited Mahakumbh right after the Ahmedabad leg of the British rock band's concert.
