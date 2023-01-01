Prayer meeting for PM Modi's mother in Gujarat today1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:01 AM IST
PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.
A prayer meeting will be organized in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi who passed away at 100 on Friday. The meeting will be held between 9 am and 12 noon in Vadnagar on Sunday, according to the news agency ANI.