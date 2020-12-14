Pre-budget meet: Industry urges govt to prioritize expenditure on health, infra

New Delhi Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 , top industrialists on Monday urged the government to kick start economic recovery and growth by boosting private investment, creating jobs, while prioritizing expenditure on healthcare and infrastructure.

In a first ever virtual pre-budget consultation with the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials of the finance ministry, industrialists called for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus to support economic growth. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recommended a three-pronged strategy for budget 2021-22 centering around growth, fiscal consolidation and strengthening of the financial sector that would help overcome the impact of covid-19 on the economy.

“Aggressive disinvestment and monetization of assets can augment government revenues at a time when tax revenues have fallen sharply. Government expenditure should be prioritized in three areas- infrastructure, healthcare and sustainability. The budget proposals should also address two critical areas of boosting private investments and providing support for employment generation," CII President Uday Kotak said.

Kotak also urged the government to bring down its stake in public sector banks to below 50% through the market route, over the next on year, barring three-four large lenders such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present her third budget on 1 February amid heightened expectations that she will announce fresh measures, at a time when the economy is recovering from the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. In the quarter-ended September, Indian economy contracted 7.5% after as compared to a 23.9% contraction in the June quarter. The finance ministry also expects a return to positive growth soon, with recovery second half of the current fiscal to be better than the first half.

CII suggested that the budget proposals should focus on growth, and alongside look at fiscal management from a three-year perspective, given that the complete economic recovery is expected in 2021-22. Since the pandemic is expected to exacerbate the problem of bad loans, affecting the credit cycle, the industry body urged the minister to facilitate multiple bad banks, by allowing alternate investment funds (AIFs) to buy bad loans.

The industry lobby groups suggested creation of government owned professionally managed development finance institutions (DFIs) to finance key sectors of the economy.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) urged the government to consider converging the existing GST rates to three, to reduce complexity and probability of disputes.

“The need to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure has been fortified with the covid-19 crisis. The government has already envisaged increasing public spend on healthcare to 2.5% of GDP by 2022 (from around 1.3% currently). We urge the government to start spending an extra 0.5% of GDP every year on health for the next five years," according to FICCI’s budget recommendations.

Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, economic affairs secretary Tarun Bajaj, chief economic adviser KV Subramanian and other senior finance ministry officials were present in the meeting. Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, representatives from FICCI, CII, among others were also present at the meeting.

